Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 63,916 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,916 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,927,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202,018 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,503,000 after buying an additional 8,841,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,540,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,435,000 after buying an additional 8,438,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 150,534,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,508,185,000 after buying an additional 7,750,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 22,396.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,429,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,054,000 after buying an additional 7,396,013 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

