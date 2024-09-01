Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 693 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,496,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after buying an additional 22,141 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after buying an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $23,695,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 72.43% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

