Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 980 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,003,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 749,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.3 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $43.80.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

