Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

