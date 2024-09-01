Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $21,836,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,174,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 677,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,108,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,175,000 after acquiring an additional 130,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sanmina by 18.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,997,000 after acquiring an additional 100,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

Sanmina stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $650,123.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,251.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $323,674.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,596.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $650,123.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,251.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

