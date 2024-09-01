Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $21,836,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,174,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 677,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,108,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,175,000 after acquiring an additional 130,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sanmina by 18.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,997,000 after acquiring an additional 100,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Price Performance
Sanmina stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $650,123.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,251.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $323,674.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,596.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $650,123.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,251.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SANM
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sanmina
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.