Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.