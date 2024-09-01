MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 490,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $52,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 32.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 200.0% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $113.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $113.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.07 and a beta of 1.65.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 0.06%. MasTec’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTZ. TD Cowen upped their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

