McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock worth $972,022,568. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $960.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $892.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $821.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.43 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

