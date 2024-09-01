Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

