Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 1,297.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,394 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 50,917.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 760,200 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,715,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,696,000 after purchasing an additional 366,031 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

