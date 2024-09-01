Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 35.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of MLAB opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average is $107.85. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.86 and a 12-month high of $145.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 117.61% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MLAB. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

