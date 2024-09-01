Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $8,232,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 964.3% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 482,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 437,345 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,675,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,010,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

