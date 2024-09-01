MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,655,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 854,941 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGF opened at $3.23 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

