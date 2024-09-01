MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Gap Up to $33.52

Shares of MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.52, but opened at $34.48. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 2,301 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38.

About MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

