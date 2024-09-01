Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,209 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 808 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $754,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 70,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,595,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at $328,473,703.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $417.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

