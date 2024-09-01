Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,596,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $417.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

