Mike Rose Purchases 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.12 per share, with a total value of C$305,622.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$307,945.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,778.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.88 per share, with a total value of C$314,392.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$66.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,250.00.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TOU opened at C$61.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.79. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$53.45 and a 12-month high of C$74.21. The stock has a market cap of C$21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOU. Desjardins upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.04.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

