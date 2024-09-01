Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $473,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 349.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 57,433 shares during the period. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,150,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $261.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.01 and its 200 day moving average is $252.07. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $268.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.