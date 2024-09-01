Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.3% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 65,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 664,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 43.2% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,606,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.