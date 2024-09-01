Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 159,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.99. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

