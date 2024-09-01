Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,322,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $196.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $196.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.59.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

