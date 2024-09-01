Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $573.97 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.15. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.