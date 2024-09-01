Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 486.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.57.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

