MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDB. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.52.

MongoDB Stock Up 18.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $290.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.87.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,475,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,237,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

