Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Boosted by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total value of $5,848,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,648,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total transaction of $5,848,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,648,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total transaction of $1,767,134.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,018,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,215 shares of company stock worth $88,496,208 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $934.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $850.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $761.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

