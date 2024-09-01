Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,781,709.48 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.27, for a total value of $1,781,709.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,551,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,364,782.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.7 %

MORN stock opened at $313.77 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.45 and a 1-year high of $330.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.67 and its 200-day moving average is $300.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

