Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Buys 15 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $960.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $892.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $821.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $912.43 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock valued at $972,022,568. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

