Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 24,655,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 10,430,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
