Nancy Quan Sells 18,484 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nancy Quan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 2nd, Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90.
  • On Friday, July 26th, Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84.
  • On Tuesday, June 11th, Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $72.47 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $72.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,808,056,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733,326 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,343,000 after buying an additional 4,933,527 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $193,342,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,051,000 after buying an additional 2,973,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

