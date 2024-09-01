NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.30. 226,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,353,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.64.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James G. Kelly bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,929. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James G. Kelly bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,929. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $577,993 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $216,302,000. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,286,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,632,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,914,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,455,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after acquiring an additional 824,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,433,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

