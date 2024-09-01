Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DDD

3D Systems Stock Down 8.2 %

3D Systems stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 76.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,217,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after buying an additional 98,797 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,079,471 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 185,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,655 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 92,167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,073,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 14.7% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 921,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 118,096 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.