Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 234,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

