Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $701.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $659.34 and a 200-day moving average of $630.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.