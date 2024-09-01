Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 365 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,130 shares of company stock worth $3,134,802 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $170.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

