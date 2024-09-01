Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) CEO Michael E. Daniels Sells 8,003 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 8,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $792,136.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %

NIC stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $104.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average is $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.18. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NIC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 745.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

