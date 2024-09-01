NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 2.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.04. 20,288,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 50,813,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.