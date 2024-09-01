Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $35,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

