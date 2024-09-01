Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 4.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE stock opened at $151.91 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $139.41 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

