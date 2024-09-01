NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 2.1%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.31. 725,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,883,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,294.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $761,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $75,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

