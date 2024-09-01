nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVT opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

