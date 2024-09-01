NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $256.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.02.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.