ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.61.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

