ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $102.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.40. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,158,000 after purchasing an additional 232,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,948,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

