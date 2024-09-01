O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,327,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,129.97 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,084.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,065.68. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

