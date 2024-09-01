O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $1,751,625.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance
Shares of ORLY opened at $1,129.97 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,084.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,065.68.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY
O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than O’Reilly Automotive
- What is a Dividend King?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.