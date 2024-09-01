O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $1,751,625.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,129.97 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,084.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,065.68.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.