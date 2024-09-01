Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Down 2.6%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.70. Approximately 299,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,954,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.