Pacifica Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,999 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.9% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $25,596,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $417.14 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

