Pamela Mccormack Sells 50,000 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 548,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,571.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pamela Mccormack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $1,217,000.00.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LADR opened at $12.36 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 76.87 and a quick ratio of 88.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,923,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,431,000 after purchasing an additional 397,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 92.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 353,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 293,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

