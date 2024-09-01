Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 112,891 WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KLG shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE KLG opened at $17.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. WK Kellogg Co has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

About WK Kellogg

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.