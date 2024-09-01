Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,797 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 310.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 105.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $59.97.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.